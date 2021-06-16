Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the May 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.
DPZUF stock remained flat at $$87.22 during trading on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $87.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.57.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile
