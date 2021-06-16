Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the May 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

DPZUF stock remained flat at $$87.22 during trading on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $87.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.57.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and Denmark. It operates a network of approximately 2,668 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

