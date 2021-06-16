Doximity, Inc. Prices IPO at $20.00-$23.00 Per Share (DOCS)

Doximity, Inc. (DOCS) plans to raise $501 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, June 24th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 23,300,000 shares at $20.00-$23.00 per share.

In the last year, Doximity, Inc. generated $206.9 million in revenue and $21.6 million in net income. The company has a market cap of $3.8 billion.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan Securities acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Piper Sandler, William Blair, Canaccord and Raymond James were co-managers.

Doximity, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals, as measured by the number of U.S. physician members, with over 1.8 million medical professional members as of March 31, 2021. Our members include more than 80% of physicians across all 50 states and every medical specialty. Our mission is to help every physician be more productive and provide better care for their patients. We are physicians-first, putting technology to work for doctors instead of the other way around. That guiding principle has enabled Doximity to become an essential and trusted professional platform for physicians. Our cloud-based platform provides our members with tools specifically built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, securely coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. Doximity membership is free for physicians. Our revenue-generating customers, primarily pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare systems, have access to a suite of commercial solutions that benefit from broad physician usage.7 “.

Doximity, Inc. was founded in 2010 and has 713 employees. The company is located at 500 3rd St., Suite 510, San Francisco, CA 94107, and can be reached via phone at (650) 549-4330 or on the web at http://www.doximity.com.

