DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

DITHF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DITHF remained flat at $$6.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.04. DS Smith has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

