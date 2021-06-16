Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 182,500 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the May 13th total of 133,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth about $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 1,166.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000.

DPG opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $15.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

