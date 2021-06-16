Dune Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on June 16th (OTCMKTS:DUNEU)

Dune Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:DUNEU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, June 16th. Dune Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 18th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Dune Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

DUNEU stock opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07. Dune Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90.

Get Dune Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dune Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Dune Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dune Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Dune Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Dune Acquisition by 1,935.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 22,610 shares in the last quarter.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Dune Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dune Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.