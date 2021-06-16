Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,471 ($19.22). Dunelm Group shares last traded at GBX 1,432 ($18.71), with a volume of 159,356 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DNLM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,775 ($23.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Dunelm Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,565.83 ($20.46).

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,355.81. The stock has a market cap of £2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.