Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2021

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,565.83 ($20.46).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,775 ($23.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of LON DNLM opened at GBX 1,412.41 ($18.45) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.86 billion and a PE ratio of 26.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,355.81. Dunelm Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,114 ($14.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.18.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Analyst Recommendations for Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.