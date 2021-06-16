Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,565.83 ($20.46).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,775 ($23.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of LON DNLM opened at GBX 1,412.41 ($18.45) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.86 billion and a PE ratio of 26.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,355.81. Dunelm Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,114 ($14.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

