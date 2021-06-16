E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €10.90 ($12.82).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Independent Research set a €10.40 ($12.24) target price on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of E.On stock traded up €0.09 ($0.11) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €10.17 ($11.96). 6,216,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. E.On has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($12.71). The company’s fifty day moving average is €10.12.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

