Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Gap Up to $50.65

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.65, but opened at $52.91. Eagle Bulk Shipping shares last traded at $51.32, with a volume of 1,504 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $638.32 million, a P/E ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 1.65.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.45 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 75,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $2,645,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $40,317.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,320 shares of company stock worth $5,940,265 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,150,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

