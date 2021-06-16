Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Gap Up to $50.65

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.65, but opened at $52.91. Eagle Bulk Shipping shares last traded at $51.32, with a volume of 1,504 shares.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $638.32 million, a P/E ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 1.65.
In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 75,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $2,645,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $40,317.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,320 shares of company stock worth $5,940,265 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,150,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.
Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGLE)
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.
