EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 4,695 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC reduced its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in APA by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,038,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,297,000 after buying an additional 1,133,598 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,520,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,961,000 after buying an additional 61,887 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of APA by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,472 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,859,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,386,000 after acquiring an additional 312,109 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,567,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other APA news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APA traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.57. 89,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,210,919. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 4.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.44. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $24.30.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. On average, analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

APA has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Johnson Rice raised shares of APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on APA in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.89.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

