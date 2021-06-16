Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Purchased by Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,646,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,561 shares during the quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned about 2.10% of Earthstone Energy worth $11,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 65.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $10.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,757. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66. The stock has a market cap of $849.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 2.94. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $11.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%. Analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,599.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 52.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ESTE. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.43.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

