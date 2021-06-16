EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 16.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EGP opened at $169.52 on Wednesday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $113.47 and a one year high of $171.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.71.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,338,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EGP. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.40.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

