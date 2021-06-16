Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a growth of 63.9% from the May 13th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVN. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVN remained flat at $$14.09 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,567. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $14.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

