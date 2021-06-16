eBoost (EBST) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $347.00

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 15th. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0720 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $7.20 million and $347.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.46 or 0.00436365 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005970 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00011611 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000530 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000102 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

