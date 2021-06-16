Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,816,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 45,439 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $151,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $5,789,047.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $26,160,076.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $3,280,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,015 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,544.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,382 shares of company stock valued at $21,837,281 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW opened at $100.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $66.45 and a one year high of $101.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.