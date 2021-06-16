El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LOCO. TheStreet cut El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. El Pollo Loco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of LOCO stock opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. El Pollo Loco has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.27 million, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $107.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $230,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,054.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 47.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,700,000 after buying an additional 261,488 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco in the first quarter valued at about $48,975,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,756,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,795,000 after purchasing an additional 96,581 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,570,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,322,000 after purchasing an additional 51,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 296.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 691,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after purchasing an additional 517,156 shares during the last quarter.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

