Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.130–0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $171 million-173 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.78 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.600–0.510 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded up $3.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.91. The stock had a trading volume of 35,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,992. Elastic has a 12 month low of $80.18 and a 12 month high of $176.49. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.82.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Elastic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.30.

In other Elastic news, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $417,965.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,470,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,330,307.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $25,622.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,098 shares in the company, valued at $5,084,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,880 shares of company stock worth $4,762,219 over the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

