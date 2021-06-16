Electric Vehicle Zone Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.77 Million (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. In the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market cap of $18.77 million and approximately $371,982.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00058838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.36 or 0.00145780 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.07 or 0.00178102 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.32 or 0.00936139 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,424.11 or 1.00201116 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life . The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com

