Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Plans Dividend of GBX 9.80

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Electrocomponents’s previous dividend of $6.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of ECM stock opened at GBX 1,036 ($13.54) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,037.06. Electrocomponents has a 52 week low of GBX 638 ($8.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,110 ($14.50). The company has a market capitalization of £4.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64.

A number of research firms have commented on ECM. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,219 ($15.93) to GBX 1,388 ($18.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,004.67 ($13.13).

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

