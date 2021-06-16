Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Vijayanthimala Singh Sells 800 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total value of $117,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vijayanthimala Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

On Thursday, April 1st, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $109,384.00.

Shares of EA stock opened at $144.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.63, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.