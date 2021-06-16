Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 251,100 shares, a growth of 65.1% from the May 13th total of 152,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,511.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ELMUF traded up $1.51 on Wednesday, hitting $62.00. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.84. Elisa Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

