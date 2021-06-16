eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) SVP Prache Olivier Sells 48,615 Shares

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) SVP Prache Olivier sold 48,615 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $187,167.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,465.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Prache Olivier also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eMagin alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, Prache Olivier sold 50,000 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $201,500.00.

Shares of EMAN traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $4.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,554,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,672. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.41. eMagin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.69.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). eMagin had a negative net margin of 59.24% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that eMagin Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

EMAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in eMagin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eMagin by 358.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 75,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eMagin by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 115,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. 13.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.