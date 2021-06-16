Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) Short Interest Update

Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Empire Petroleum stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.08. 4,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,216. Empire Petroleum has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.97.
Empire Petroleum Company Profile
Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for Empire Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.