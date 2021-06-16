Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Raised to C$46.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price target upped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Empire from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.50.

EMP.A stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$42.44. 137,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,894. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.59. Empire has a 1-year low of C$30.67 and a 1-year high of C$42.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.19.

In other news, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 16,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.66, for a total transaction of C$648,613.54. Also, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.20, for a total transaction of C$143,674.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$58,531.20.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

