Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, an increase of 82.6% from the May 13th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NYSE EDN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.14. 53,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,866. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $5.75.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $237.56 million during the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 21.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 12,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 9 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers.

