EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Trading Down 0.3%

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)’s stock price was down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.26. Approximately 115,726 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 221,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 71.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 27.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 40,589 shares during the period. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMX Royalty during the first quarter valued at about $2,549,000. Finally, Global Strategic Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 2,045,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after buying an additional 50,295 shares during the period.

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as Sweden and Norway.

