Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $42.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.99% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Enbridge has the longest and most sophisticated crude oil and liquids pipeline system in the world that spreads across 17,127 miles. With significant portion of its assets being contracted by shippers for long term, the company’s business model is less exposed to market volatility owing to the pandemic. From 2021 to 2023, the midstream player expects C$17 billion in midstream growth capital projects to be executed. Moreover, the company has estimated roughly C$10-billion growth capital projects to be placed into service in 2021. But, the firm’s balance sheet has significant debt exposure. Over the past year, the firm has mostly been yielding lower dividend than the industry. Also, Enbridge's Line 5 is facing severe backlash from environmental groups and Michigan’s governor wants the pipeline to be shut down over spill concerns.”

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ENB. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. CIBC cut their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $40.78 on Monday. Enbridge has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $40.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.51.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 448,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,523,000 after acquiring an additional 68,519 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enbridge (ENB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.