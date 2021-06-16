Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 249,207 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,028 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $16,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 746.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Encore Wire by 8,917.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

WIRE stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.75. 1,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,123. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $45.19 and a 1-year high of $84.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.57.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.57 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.17%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WIRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.