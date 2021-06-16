Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) PT Lowered to C$65.00 at Scotiabank

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$80.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$80.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

Enghouse Systems stock opened at $42.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.21. Enghouse Systems has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $59.95.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.