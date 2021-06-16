Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $35.92 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 228,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,114 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $35,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.43. 15,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,349. The firm has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.05, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.28 and a 52-week high of $186.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.98.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus upped their target price on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

