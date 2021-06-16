Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $37.97 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,358 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.05% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $37,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 384.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 298.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 12,008 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 242,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,295. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

