Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $46.55 Million Holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,239,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,910 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals were worth $46,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,938,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,396,000 after purchasing an additional 369,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $10,941,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,224,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,494,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,066,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PHAT traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.74. The stock had a trading volume of 72 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,601. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.17. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.15. Research analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PHAT shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In related news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 2,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $99,079.56. Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $498,743.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,513 shares in the company, valued at $498,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 197,952 shares of company stock worth $7,132,666. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.