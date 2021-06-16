Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,651 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.60% of HealthEquity worth $34,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,648,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,325 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,834,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,119 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at $70,568,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth about $49,503,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,536,000 after purchasing an additional 426,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

In other HealthEquity news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $429,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,291,572.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,080 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HQY stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.77. 2,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,375. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.82 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,284.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.36.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthEquity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.55.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

