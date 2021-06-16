Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,846,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,470 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vistra were worth $32,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vistra by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Vistra by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vistra by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 8,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $127,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,096.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Burke bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $475,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $682,270 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VST. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America downgraded Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Shares of VST stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $18.36. 63,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,035,372. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. Analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

