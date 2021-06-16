Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,768 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.24% of Enstar Group worth $13,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Enstar Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Enstar Group by 394.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Enstar Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Enstar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Enstar Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $242.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.82. Enstar Group Limited has a 52 week low of $147.04 and a 52 week high of $269.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.98 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $103.03 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 77.04%.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. The company engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

