Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Entravision Communications from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE EVC opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.24. Entravision Communications has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $464.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $148.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entravision Communications will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

In other news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 120,000 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $672,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Entravision Communications by 267.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Entravision Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

