Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,919,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,904,000 after purchasing an additional 804,337 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,560,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,581,000 after purchasing an additional 329,762 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,584,000 after purchasing an additional 566,670 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 575,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,876,000 after purchasing an additional 339,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 565,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FLWS shares. DA Davidson raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $93,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,354.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 2,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $75,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,043.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,278,198. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FLWS opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.66. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.70.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

