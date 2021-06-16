Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WIRE. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 746.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 8,917.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $82.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.57. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $45.19 and a one year high of $84.01.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $444.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.57 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.17%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WIRE. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 1st.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

