Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 61.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the period. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gerdau stock opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.27. Gerdau S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.62.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Gerdau had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.0735 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GGB shares. TheStreet upgraded Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

