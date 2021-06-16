Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New $431,000 Investment in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,302,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 679.6% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 39,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 34,633 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000.

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF stock opened at $88.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.26. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $97.80.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

