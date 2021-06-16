Epigenomics (OTCMKTS:EPGNY) Trading Down 5.3%

Epigenomics AG (OTCMKTS:EPGNY) was down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.80. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.46.

About Epigenomics (OTCMKTS:EPGNY)

Epigenomics AG, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on blood testing for the early detection of cancer. Its lead product is Epi proColon(R), a blood-based test for the early detection of colorectal cancer in the United States, Europe, China. The company's products also include Hepatocellular carcinoma Blood Test, a blood test for cirrhotic patients at high-risk for the development of hepatocellular carcinoma; Epi proLung, a liquid biopsy test for lung cancer detection; and Epi BiSKit, a pre-analytical tool, which provides a set of reagents for the preparation of bisulfite-converted DNA.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Epigenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epigenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.