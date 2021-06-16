Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,322 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Camden National Bank grew its position in Equinix by 1,519.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Equinix by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Equinix by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $835.94.

EQIX stock opened at $809.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $732.18. The firm has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.02, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

