Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter worth $253,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 310,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 83.1% in the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 112,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 51,208 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter valued at $54,028,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 25.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQC. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

EQC opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $33.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 399.63 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.94.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.71 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 26.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

