Ergoteles LLC Acquires Shares of 78,001 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 78,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,784,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 222.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $83.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.89.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.