Ergoteles LLC Buys 17,330 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,330 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $9,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,715,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 427,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,410,000 after purchasing an additional 70,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INFO stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $109.41. 17,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.74 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.31. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $70.77 and a fifty-two week high of $110.53.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.36%. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INFO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

