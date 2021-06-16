Ergoteles LLC Increases Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 517.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,038 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 856.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,775,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,576,000 after acquiring an additional 83,342 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.67.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,081.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $453,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,085 shares of company stock worth $3,593,910 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCO traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $349.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,448. The business has a 50-day moving average of $328.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $253.17 and a 1-year high of $352.84. The company has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.