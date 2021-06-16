Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 200,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,773,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardtronics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,046,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cardtronics by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cardtronics by 289.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 83,749 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cardtronics in the first quarter worth $53,272,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Cardtronics in the first quarter worth $34,279,000. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Edward H. West sold 900 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $35,028.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,431 shares in the company, valued at $20,605,454.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. West sold 967 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $37,635.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,498 shares in the company, valued at $20,608,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.99. 2,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,938. Cardtronics plc has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $42.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.75 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.88.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $267.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

