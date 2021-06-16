ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Shares Gap Up to $26.79

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.79, but opened at $27.82. ESSA Pharma shares last traded at $27.82, with a volume of 175 shares.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EPIX shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ESSA Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ESSA Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.66 million, a P/E ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 1.65.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 255.9% during the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.
About ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX)
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
