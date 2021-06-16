ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Shares Gap Up to $26.79

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.79, but opened at $27.82. ESSA Pharma shares last traded at $27.82, with a volume of 175 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EPIX shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ESSA Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ESSA Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.66 million, a P/E ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 1.65.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). As a group, research analysts expect that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 255.9% during the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

