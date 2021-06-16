Essentia Tops One Day Volume of $46,479.00 (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 16th. In the last seven days, Essentia has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Essentia coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Essentia has a market capitalization of $3.95 million and $46,479.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Essentia Coin Profile

Essentia is a coin. Its launch date was June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

