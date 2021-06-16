Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Acquired by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,021,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Essential Utilities by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,280 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Essential Utilities by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,564,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,810,000 after acquiring an additional 576,728 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Essential Utilities by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 626,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,606,000 after acquiring an additional 387,424 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Essential Utilities by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,402,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,763,000 after acquiring an additional 275,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

NYSE WTRG traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $48.92. 1,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,744. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.05. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $583.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.